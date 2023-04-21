European stock exchanges in plaster. At Piazza Affari Tim still pays for the clash with Vivendi

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Cautious European stock exchanges, caught between the economic slowdown and inflation, after the slowdown on the eve due to the weakness of the auto sector. The Milanese FTSE MIB thus remains around parity together with the other main continental indices, while investors fear that the banks central banks will continue to raise interest rates despite negative signals for the global economy. The continuation of the quarterly season, up to now judged in chiaroscuro, is also under observation. Among the main Milan stocks, Stellantis is below par. Yesterday the stock had been affected by the change of the financial director, as well as by the general weakness of the sector in the wake of the Tesla on Wall Street. Black shirt is Telecom Italia, while the tones of the clash between the top management of the company and the shareholder Vivendi are rising again.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance Loading…

In the foreign exchange market, the euro retreated to $1.0947 from 1.0970 at yesterday’s close. The single currency is also worth 146.54 yen from 147.06, while the ratio between the greenback and the Japanese currency stands at 133.85 (from 134.06). The price of oil is modestly down: the WTI in June trades at 77.06 dollars a barrel (-0.4%) and the same delivery on Brent is indicated at 80.83 dollars (-0.33%). The price of natural gas on the Amsterdam TTF platform rose by 0.46% to 40.75 euros per megawatt hour.

Tokyo closes down after an eight-month high

In Tokyo, meanwhile, the Nikkei index slipped away from its eight-month high hit earlier in the session, as investors are cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan meeting next week. The index closed down 0.33% at 28,564.37, after rising to 28,778.37, its highest level since August 26. The Topix index closed down 0.20% at 2,035.57, still marking the second week of gains. The BoJ will hold a meeting next week which, according to economists, will not change the line held so far, however there is much anticipation for the first decision of the new governor Kazuo Ueda since his inauguration.