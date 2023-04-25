European stock exchanges in red. In Piazza Affari the banks are once again under pressure

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The chiaroscuro quarterly reports continue to dictate the pace of the stock markets, which again seem intimidated above all by the tensions on the banking front. The main price lists of the Old Continent are thus losing ground. The FTSE MIB of Milan, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt and the FTSE100 of London move below parity. The expectation for next week’s Fed and ECB meetings contributes to generating uncertainty, with institutions projected towards further rate hikes to curb inflation. On Monday April 24, the governor of the Belgian central bank and member of the ECB governing council, Pierre Wunsch, said he would not be surprised to see the cost of borrowing at 4%, while the “hawk” Isabel Schnabel did not rule out an increase of 50 basis points at the next meeting; the French Francois Villeroy de Galhau was more moderate, speaking of limited adjustments to rates.

As far as banks are concerned, if the flight of deposits recorded by First Republic Bank is making headlines in the US, multiplying doubts about the stability of medium-sized US institutions, in Europe Santander sees profits almost flat and UBS halved, while its objective remains that to complete the acquisition of Credit Suisse in the second quarter. But the climate is also made tense by the return of US-China tensions on the technological investment front, with Beijing’s post-Covid economic recovery proceeding in fits and starts, weighing down Asian price lists (Tokyo goes against the trend at eight-month highs). Meanwhile, the publication of the accounts of Big Tech USA is expected.

Banks under pressure in Milan, Tim still weak

In Piazza Affari, substantial sales in the banking and asset management sector, from Banca Mps to Intesa Sanpaolo, via Finecobank and Unicredit. Telecom Italia continues to pay for the tensions with the French of Vivendi. Among the few titles to be saved, Recordati and Inwit.

Spread slightly up to 188 points, yield at 4.33%

Slight up start for the BTp/Bund spread. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity stands at 188 basis points, up by 1 cent compared to the 187 points of yesterday’s reference. On the other hand, the yield on the 10-year benchmark BTP is slightly down, which at the moment fluctuates around 4.33% from 4.36% at yesterday’s closing.

Euro up against the dollar, gas remains below 40 euros

On the currency market, the euro continues to regain ground and reaches 1.1048 dollars (from 1.1022 at yesterday’s close) and 148.36 yen (148.13), while the relationship between the greenback and the Japanese currency stands at 134.29 (134.40). Natural gas remains below 40 euros per MWh and is worth 39.7 euros (-0.3%) in the May contract on the Amsterdam TTF. Finally, both oil futures are flat: the WTI in June trades at 78.8 dollars a barrel and the Brent at 82.7 dollars.