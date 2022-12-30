Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Sitting with the handbrake on for the European stock exchanges in the last act of what, so far, has been a decidedly forgettable year for the financial markets, whose gains have evaporated between inflation record, central banks in the “falcon” version of the rates of interest, guerra in Ukraine and ultimately the return of cases Covid in China, all elements that also cast a shadow on the prospects for 2023. The main continental indices thus move in red, from Milan (FTSE MIB) to Paris (CAC 40), passing through London (FT-SE 100) and Frankfurt (DAX 30). And this after the Asian markets have moved upwards, in the wake of Wall Street, with the rebound of Chinese lists, despite the fact that in these hours the concern continues to rise over the surge in infections, the effects of which on Beijing’s economic growth they will all be evaluated.

Tim slips in Piazza Affari, energy companies are weak

In Piazza Affari, where almost all the shares of the Ftse Mib are in negative territory, the worst right from the start is Telecom Italia which registers the “gray smoke” at the government table with the shareholders Cdp and Vivendi on the future of the so-called national network. We will talk about it again at the beginning of next year, when the managers of the group will join the meetings. Energy companies and utilities fell on the main Milanese list in the light of the Antitrust decision which partially confirmed the precautionary measures against some of them. Sales on Iveco Group in the automotive sector, Nexi on the technological front and in industry with Leonardo – Finmeccanica. The main big banks and insurance companies are falling behind, from Intesa Sanpaolo to Unipol.

See also Spanish airlift that will unite Sardinia to the continent FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance Loading…

Bund spread rises to 211 points, yield to 4.59%

After the session on the eve, which saw Italian 10-year bonds outperform other ‘core’ sovereign bonds in the Eurozone, and therefore the spread with the Bund narrowed, the differential in the first part of the session is widening slightly. In particular, the spread between the ten-year Italian benchmark BTP and the same German maturity is indicated at 211 basis points from the 208 points of the closing on 29 December. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP rises to 4.59% from 4.53% on the previous day.

On the currency market, the euro changed hands at 1.0643 dollars (from 1.0665 at the closing on the eve) and 141.01 yen (142.19). The dollar/yen cross instead stood at 132.44 (133.34). The price of gas in Amsterdam is down to 83.9 euros per MWh (-2%) while oil is rebounding, held back on the eve of fears about global energy demand: the February future on the Wti gains 0.7% on the 79 dollars a barrel, March Brent is trading at 84.1 dollars (+0.8 percent).

Tokyo stock exchange closes stable, but in 2022 collapse of 9.36%

Finally, the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the session in balance, but, considering the entire year, it collapsed by 9.36%, due to high inflation and the aggressive monetary tightening that took place abroad. The leading Nikkei index finished trading stable at 26,094.50 points, while it had risen slightly in the session thanks to the rebound in Wall Street the day before. The broader Topix index fell 0.19% to 1,891.71 points. Notably, even as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained its ultra-accommodative course in 2022 and the falling yen buoyed stocks Japanese exports, the Tokyo Stock Exchange has suffered a lot this year due to the drastic monetary tightening by the Fed in the United States.