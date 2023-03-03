European stock markets soared in the last session of the week, which closed with a positive balance thanks to the possibility that the Federal Reserve could choose a less aggressive path than expected. Hopes in this sense were rekindled by the accommodating words of the president of the Atlanta Fed, Raphael Bostic, who spoke in favor of “slow and steady” rate hikes. Support also from the bet on the recovery of the Chinese economy, pending the definition of growth targets (they will be disclosed after the annual session of Parliament on Sunday, ed).

Thus the Ftse Mib closed the session on the highs of the day and up by 1.56%, setting the balance of the eighth on an increase of more than 3 points, while the spread closed down at 182 points (yesterday at 188 ) and the yield on ten-year BTPs fell to 4.53% (from 4.63% on the day before).

Paris (+0.88%), Frankfurt (+1.64%), London (around parity), Madrid (+1.49%) and Amsterdam (+0.72%) were also positive. As regards stocks, in an almost totally positive Ftse Mib – notable drops only for Saipem (-2.15%) and Campari (-0.46%) – Inwit (+8, 17%), after the 2022 accounts and targets higher than forecasts, and Amplifon (+6.73%), which closed above €30 per share and at its highest level since last summer, driven by the 2023 forecasts.

Prysmian also takes off (+4.29%), which celebrates the two orders for a total value of around 1.8 billion obtained in the Netherlands. On the energy front, in the final minutes gas traded in Amsterdam fell by 3.8% to 45 euros per megawatt hour, while oil found its way up (Wti April +1.05% to 78.98 dollars a barrel, Brent March +0.6% to 85.25 dollars). Prices, after losing more than 2 points, eliminated the losses and then turned upwards following rumors according to which the United Arab Emirates are not considering leaving OPEC (the rumors in this sense had caused previous declines).

On the foreign exchange market, the euro oscillates around 1.06 dollars and is worth 1.0593 (1.0612 at the start, from 1.0595 at the close yesterday). The single currency is also indicated at 144.48 yen (144.44 at the opening, from 144.90), while the dollar/yen cross is at 136.377 (136.10 at the start, from 136.70).