(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges follow Wall Street on the downward path after the decisions of the Federal Reserve, which yesterday slowed down the monetary policy tightening but also raised the forecasts on the peak that will be reached by US interest rates, and in view of the appointment with the ECB. Thus the FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari, the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt and the AEX of Amsterdam move in red. The US central bank raised its key rate by 50 basis points, after four consecutive moves by 75 points, to 4.25%-4.50%, a 17-year high and now the dot plot forecasts a peak at 5, 1% in 2023 from the previous 4.6%. President Jerome Powell then warned that the economic outlook remains uncertain and that a “prolonged period” of slow growth will be needed to reduce inflation, even if he does not foresee a recession. The Fed cut its growth estimates for next year to +0.5% from the previous +1.2%. Now, as mentioned, the ball passes to the ECB (as well as the BoE), which will announce its monetary policy decisions to the market in the early afternoon. In the Wednesday, Dec. 14 session, New York’s S&P 500 closed down -0.61%, reversing the Fed’s pre-announcement trend. they wished”, commented Chris Beauchamp hotly, chief market analyst of the Ig.

Expectations are rising for the ECB and the BoE

Even for the ECB and the BoE, a “stopover” to 50 basis points is expected today, but most of the attention will obviously be focused on the indications that will be given for 2023. In terms of Eurotower, expectations are also growing for every possible decision on the beginning of the reduction of the balance sheet through the non-reinvestment of previously purchased government bonds which have reached maturity in the meantime.

In Milan, Saipem and Enel are doing well, Moncler is down

Among the main Milanese stocks, Saipem leads the list after announcing new offshore contracts in Egypt and Guyana worth 1.2 billion dollars. Enel resists the sales in light of the exclusivity granted to Ppc for the sale of the activities in Romania. Among the banks, Unicredit did well, reiterating that the slight increase in the Srep minimum capital requirements by the ECB will not have an impact on the distribution policy to shareholders. In red instead Interpump Group, Moncler and Amplifon.

Euro down slightly against the dollar, oil weak

On the foreign exchange market, the euro is worth 1.0641 dollars from 1.0658 yesterday at 144.69 yen (from 144.67), while the dollar/yen ratio is at 135.97 (from 134.93). The price of oil fell in the aftermath of the unexpected rise in US reserves: the January WTI future dropped 1.13% to 76.41 dollars a barrel, while the February Brent contract lost 0.87% to $81.98. The price of natural gas in Amsterdam rose by 1.6% to 133.7 euros per megawatt hour.

Tokyo down in the wake of Wall Street, Chinese stock markets are also hurting

The Tokyo Stock Exchange fell slightly at the close, after digesting the decisions of the Fed, which slowed the pace of rate hikes, but appeared less optimistic. The Nikkei index lost 0.37% to 28,051.70 points and the Topix lost 0.18% to 1,973.90 points. Losses were heaviest on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (-1.43% after 7.00 GMT), weighed down by the Fed and China‘s retail sales drop in November, which was more severe than expected (-5.9% yoy ).

