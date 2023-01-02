Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) 2023 is off to a good start for the European stock exchanges. The main indices, after a positive start, have lengthened their pace and begun to march at a fast pace – In Milan, the FTSE MIB marks an increase of over 1%, while the spread moves in the area of ​​212 points and the yield of ten-year government bonds at 4.61%. On the other hand, last week the markets of the Old Continent recorded a weak performance, which aggravated the 2022 budget already in deep red. Last year Milan left more than 13% on the parterre. The loss, however, would have been far worse if the indices hadn’t run in the last months of the year: at the end of September, the Ftse Mib was down around 26%. Today the European markets do not have the beacon of Wall Street, which is closed for holidays. And the Japanese square has also remained closed.

In December, European manufacturing improves, but remains in contraction

At the macro level, it emerged that European manufacturing activity improved in December, despite remaining in contraction. the maximum in three months. “During the last month of 2022, the intensity of the contraction in the Eurozone manufacturing sector decreases, with the easing of inflationary pressures and more stable conditions of the supply chain, factors that have given respite to producers of goods”, he remarked the Ihs Markit institute which calculates the PMI indices, which however also focused the index on the weakness of customer demand in the form of a drop in new orders received. «Companies have transferred the greater production capacity in the reduction of outstanding work. At the same time, in December, despite the collapse in the volume of purchasing activity and production, new increases were recorded in inventories of production factors and finished products. Having said that, employment growth continues”.

Telecom and Stellantis are highlighted in Piazza Affari

In Piazza Affari Stellantis gains 1.4%, pending the data on Italian registrations (with the market closed), even if the group now records the bulk of its turnover in the States. Stmicroelectronics is up (+1.1%) and oil shares are well positioned, with Tenaris and Eni up by more than 1%. Telecom Italia is also running, following the optimistic words on the network dossier expressed by Minister Adolfo Urso in the pages of Il Sole 24 Ore (last December 31st). The Moncler also turned upwards, despite a subdued start due to fears caused by Covid infections in China. The Amplifon are bucking the trend. Outside the main basket, Banca Mps jumps by more than 4%, after the Sienese institute reiterated that the significant doubts on business continuity that had been declared in previous reports after the 2.5 billion euro capital increase have been overcome euro, which was successful in recent months.

Euro in the 1.06 dollar area, gas still down

On the currency market, the euro is worth 1.0673 dollars (Friday’s closing at 1.0680) and 139.73 yen (140.85), while the dollar/yen cross stands at 130.93 (131.82). The price of gas in Amsterdam continues to slide, after the 14.5% slowdown on Friday: the February future stands at 73 euros per MWh, down 4.3%.