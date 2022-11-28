Home Business European stock exchanges start on the wrong foot due to unrest in China, this Friday not the US payroll farm
Subdued start to the week for European price lists which are paying for the worsening civil unrest in China due to its strict zero-Covid policy.

The German Dax lost 0.3%, the French Cac 40 0.5%, the Spanish Ibex 35 0.6% and the English Ftse 100 0.7% as did the Ftse Mib.

Riots and protests against lockdowns have unfolded in some major Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, amid growing public discontent with the government’s tough anti-Covid measures.

In the spotlight this week the US non farm payrolls for November which will be published on Friday. Traders are looking for further guidance on the next monetary policy moves. after last week’s release of the Fed’s minutes, which reinforced expectations of a moderation in the pace of monetary tightening.

