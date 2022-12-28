Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The climate on the European stock markets is confirmed as uncertain as they seek, so far in vain, ideas to close in recovery what is about to be theworst year since 2008. For now, the main indices of the Old Continent are moving around parity, from the FTSE MIB in Milan to the French CAC 40, passing through the DAX 30 in Frankfurt, with the FT-SE 100 in London the only positive exception. The annual budget thus remains negative: global equities, in fact, have lost about a fifth of their value since 1 January (-20%), while bonds have fallen by 16%. On the currency, the dollar gained 7% supported by the squeeze Fed, while the 10-year Treasury yield jumped more than 3.8% (from 1.5% at the end of 2021). Meanwhile, Piazza Affari looks at politics and awaits the approval of the budget lawwith the vote of confidence postponed to tomorrow 29 December, while the Treasury undertakes an exchange operation up to 5 billion with the issue of a five-year BTP.

In braking the price of petrolium despite Russia’s decision not to sell crude oil to countries adopting the “‘price cap“: the February future on the WTI drops half a percentage point on 79 dollars a barrel and the same delivery on Brent slips to 83.7 dollars (-0.7%). And in the meantime, the price of the gas natural, which in Amsterdam marks the new low since February 21, down by 4.4% to 76.5 euros per megawatt hour.

In Milan, cars and utilities are weak. Cold market on future Mps

On the Milan stock exchange, dominated by uncertainty right from the start, sales are penalizing in this first part of the session in particular utilities with Hera, the auto sector (weak Cnh Industrial) and the banking sector, from Banca Pop Er to Banca Mediolanum . And speaking of credit institutions and banking risk scenarios, the market for now remains cold even on Banca Mps where, according to press rumors, the shareholder MEF would have returned to talks with the other Italian banks in view of a possible M&A after the 2.5 billion euro capital increase of Rocca Salimbeni. At the head of the main list, Amplifon, Interpump Group and Davide Campari gain ground.

Spread with Bund is confirmed at 211 basis points

The market for government bonds in the Eurozone traded on the electronic secondary MTS confirms its slight increase and the spread between BTPs and Bunds is unchanged compared to the day before. After the first trades, in fact, the spread between the 10-year benchmark BTP and the same German maturity is indicated at 211 basis points, the same level as the closing on 27 December. Yields are down slightly: the Italian 10-year bond is indicated at 4.60% from 4.62% on the eve of the final. 10-year Spanish Bonos yield 3.55 percent (3.56%).