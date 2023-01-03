Home Business European stock exchanges tonic in the first session of 2023, the London market and Wall Street closed today
The main European stock exchanges start the first session of the year on the right foot. After a few minutes of trading, the German Dax advanced by 0.5%, the French Cac 40 by 0.8%, the Spanish Ibex 35 by 0.8% and the Ftse Mib by 0.7%.

Volumes could be lower than usual today in a general holiday environment with the closure of the stock exchanges in Australia, Canada, China/Hong Kong, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The stock markets archived a 2022 conditioned by fears related to inflationary pressures, monetary tightening and the war in Ukraine. Investors are now looking for signals that will be useful in making predictions about the next steps of central banks and the possible impacts on economic growth globally.

