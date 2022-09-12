Home Business European stock exchanges towards a good start in the wake of the Ukrainian war
Business

European stock exchanges towards a good start in the wake of the Ukrainian war

by admin

European stock exchanges towards a start in tune with the rise, thus following the rises of the last sessions of the last eighth. To give breath to the optimism in the Old Continent there are the news related to the Ukrainian war with the substantial territorial gains made by the Ukrainian troops. Ukraine recaptured more than 3,000 sq km this month, Ukrainian commander-in-chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Sunday, and most of this land was captured thanks to a quick weekend offensive that forced Russia to abandon its main logistics hub in the Kharkiv region.

The DAX future rose by 0.8%, while that on the CAC 40 by 0.71%.

Today from the macro-expectation front for industrial production in Italy. The highlight of the week will be tomorrow with inflation in the United States which will give an important signal about the possible orientation of the Fed in the meeting on 20-21 September.

