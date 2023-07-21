European stock exchanges undecided at the starting line. More sales on tech stocks

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – A slow start for the European stock exchanges in the last session of the week, with the indices fluctuating between the quarterly results and the bad performance of the US tech sector on the eve. In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB oscillates on parity as in Paris the CAC 40, while in Frankfurt the DAX 40 remains further behind. The IBEX 35 also had little movement in Madrid, before the political elections on Sunday. Yesterday, the Nasdaq lost 2.05%, mainly weighed on by Tesla (-9.6%) and Netflix (-8.4%), penalized after the results judged disappointing by the market. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones yesterday recorded the ninth consecutive positive session, which has not happened since 2017, with investors who preferred stocks considered defensive and anti-cyclical such as pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, expectations are rising for next week’s central bank meetings, when the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will meet, the latter country where inflation rose by 3.3% in June from 3.2% in May, due to an expected increase in electricity tariffs. Still on the monetary policy front, today the Russian central bank should raise rates by 75 basis points to 8.25%. In terms of macroeconomic data, UK retail sales in June surprised on the upside, even though consumer confidence was very low.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance

Loading…

In Milan in red St, purchases on Recordati

Among the titles, in Milan still sales on Stmicroelectronics, which has slipped behind the main segment. Already yesterday, the semiconductor sector was affected by the cautious indications on the 2023 performance of the Taiwanese giant Tsmc. New weak session for Moncler, when Recordati and Pirelli & C move in the opposite direction. As published by Jefferies, the demand for spare tires is improving and in June it recorded a rise globally (+2%), although in Europe it fell by 4%, mainly due to the drop in demand for buses and trucks.

Euro remains below 1.12 dollars, oil and gas are on the rise

On the foreign exchange market, the euro changed hands at 1.1138 dollars (1.1141 at yesterday’s close) and 156.213 yen (156.341), while the dollar/yen exchange rate stood at 140.244 (140.308). Oil prices rose: the September delivery contract on Brent rose by 0.84% ​​to 80.31 dollars a barrel and that of the same expiry on the Wti by 0.86% to 76.3 dollars a barrel. Finally, the price of gas in Amsterdam gains 5.5% to 29.6 euros per megawatt hour.

Nikkei down 0.57%. Caution after inflation data

Japanese equities finished moderately lower, extending yesterday’s steep losses from a two-week high, with Asian markets generally weak as investors continued to take profits. Caution prevailed after data showed the pattern of Japanese inflation in June, potentially increasing pressure on the Bank of Japan to start tightening its extremely loose monetary policy. Consumer prices rose 3.3% year-on-year in June compared with a 3.2% increase in May, but below forecasts. The central bank holds its monetary policy meeting on July 27-28. The Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.57% at 32,304 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

