Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The expectation for the data on American inflation for January, scheduled for Tuesday 14 February, advises prudence on the European stock exchanges, which remain slightly up after experiencing a contrasting week (Eurostoxx -1.6% but +1 ,2% Milan). Analysts expect the slowdown in inflation already recorded in recent months to be confirmed and that this could suggest that the Federal Reserve not pursue the ongoing monetary tightening for long. In Europe, meanwhile, the publication of the EU Commission’s estimates on GDP and inflation for 2023-2024 is awaited. On the FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari, which moves in line with the other main price lists, the Telecom Italia conundrum always holds the ground on the eve of the board of directors on the update of the plan: over the weekend, rumors about the assessments underway by the Government emerged in view of an offer by Cdp that could be an alternative to that of Kkr, but also on the need for the Cassa to recapitalize Open Fiber, its network infrastructure subsidiary.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance Loading…

Sale Pirelli in view of the accounts, Intermonte improves the opinion

In Piazza Affari, Pirelli is supported by the positive opinion of the Intermonte analysts, who brought the recommendation to “outperform”. The increase is 1.9%. The best judgment (which also leads to an increase of the price target to 5.5 euros) is motivated by the forecast of positive results at the end of 2022 accompanied by an increase in estimates for 2023 due to a resilient business model. In particular, Intermonte expects a solid operating performance and strong cash generation in terms of free cash flow which should allow for tangible value creation once the deleverage is completed. Pirelli will provide the accounts next week (Wednesday 22 February).

Spread slightly up to 186 points

On bonds, the spread between BTp and Bund rose slightly. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP and the same German maturity was 186 basis points from the 184 basis points recorded at Friday’s closing. The yield on the 10-year benchmark BTP also rose, reaching 4.23% in early trading from 4.21% on the day before.

Trend of the Btp / Bund spread Loading…

Euro/dollar little moved, oil down

In the currency market, the euro changed hands at 1.0679 dollars, in line with 1.0685 at Friday’s close. The single European currency is also worth 141.19 yen (from 140.41), while the dollar/yen ratio is 132.21 (from 131.44). Oil prices were down, with the March future on the WTI down 1.05% to 78.88 dollars a barrel and the April contract on the Brent down 0.91% to 85.60 dollars. The price of natural gas on the Amsterdam platform dropped 2.9% to 52.4 euros per megawatt hour.

Tokyo down, waiting for new BoJ governor

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Stock Exchange concluded the first session of the week down, weighed down by the mixed closure of the US stock indexes and by expectations on the name of the new candidate for the role of new governor of the Central Bank of Japan (BoJ), which will be made official Tuesday 14 February by the executive. The benchmark Nikkei index fell by 0.88% to 27,427.32, with a loss of 243 points and sales focusing on the technology sector.