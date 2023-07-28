European stock markets cautious. In Piazza Affari Eni takes off after the accounts

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Weak start for Europe, with investors appearing more cautious after the enthusiasm that sustained the indices yesterday after the opening of Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, to a pause in the restrictive policy at the next meeting in September. The FTSE MIB was down, along with Paris’ CAC 40 by 0.18%, and Frankfurt’s DAX 40, in line with those on the London FT-SE 100. Yesterday the ECB raised interest rates by 25 basis points as expected and Lagarde did not give precise indications for the future. The markets interpreted his words as “dovish” (dove) and ended the session significantly higher. Wall Street then closed down and this morning Tokyo also lost 0.4% with the Bank of Japan announcing that it will keep its interest rate policy unchanged. Meanwhile, the publication of the half-yearly reports continues, which remain a focus for investors, when some key data are expected on the calendar today, such as German inflation and PCE inflation in the USA. Inflation in France slowed down to 4.3% in July and the country’s GDP grew more than expected in the second quarter (+0.5% compared to the previous quarter).

Eni takes off in Milan after the accounts exceed expectations

Among the titles, in Milan the Ftse Mib Azimut moves at the head, which extends the gains of the eve after the accounts. Eni is also on positive ground, publishing results for the second quarter of 2023 above expectations. Down was Pirelli & C, which recorded solid results for the first half of the year and confirmed its guidance, showing caution regarding the market trend. Weak Amplifon after the good progress of the vigil.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance

Euro remains below 1.10 dollars, oil flat and gas down

On the foreign exchange market, the euro changed hands at 1.0969 dollars (1.0997 at yesterday’s close) and 152.544 yen (155.103). The dollar/yen exchange rate is at 139.063 (141.068). Oil prices are flat: the September delivery contract on Brent marks a -0.07% to 84.18 dollars a barrel and that of the same expiry on the Wti -0.01% to 80.08 dollars a barrel. Finally, in Amsterdam, the price of gas slipped by 2.6% to 27.7 euros per megawatt hour.

Spread with Bund at 159 points, yield rises to 4.14%

The spread between BTp and Bund decreased slightly. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German security of the same duration is indicated at 159 basis points from yesterday’s 160 points. On the other hand, the yield on the 10-year benchmark BTP rose significantly to 4.14% from yesterday’s 4.06%.

Trend of the Btp / Bund spread

