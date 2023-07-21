European stock markets close higher pending central bank decisions. On Wall Street Tesla and Netflix down after the quarterly accounts

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Positive closing for the European Stock Exchanges which await the central banks next week and in the meantime concentrate on the quarterly reports. In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB rose, as did the CAC 40 in Paris and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt. On a continental level, purchases rewarded above all the Commodities and Insurance sectors, while sales particularly affected technology stocks. In addition to semiconductor giant TSMC’s downward revision of full-year revenues, Wall Street Tesla loses more than 8% and Elon Musk becomes impoverished. The decline in securities has in fact lost the billionaire, at least on paper, 13.6 billion dollars, reducing the gap that separates him from Bernard Arnault. Despite losing billions, Musk still remains the richest man in the world, ahead of an Arnault who, however, comes close.

Investors are showing caution on Netflix, down after still good quarterly accounts.

Wall Street then closed on a swing. The Dow Jones was up 0.47% to 35,224.43 points, the Nasdaq was down 2.05% to 14,63.31 points while the S&P 500 was down 0.68% to 4,534.80 points.

Next week there are meetings of the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan and they expect their respective interest rate decisions. Meanwhile, on the macro front, the US labor market continues to remain solid: weekly requests for unemployment benefits were lower than expected, at a 9-week low. In the rest of Europe, in London the FT-SE 100 rose, in Madrid the IBEX 35, when the AEX in Amsterdam closed with a loss, weighed down by the semiconductor sector: Asml fell, as did Be Semiconductor. In Frankfurt, Infineon Technologies closed at a loss. On the other hand, it was a shopping day for the pharmaceutical sector, with Fresenius leading the DAX 40 . Opposite sign after the accounts for Hellofresh (-7.13%).

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance

Loading…

In Milan, oil companies stand out, utilities are opposed

Among the stocks, the oil companies are in evidence in Milan, with Tenaris in the lead, with Eni and further behind Saipem. Among the banks, Bper did well, when utilities had a contrasting trend with Terna in the lead. Opposite sign for Stmicroelectronics which paid for the weakness of the semiconductor sector. Pirelli & C closed higher, among the best stocks in the Ftse Mib. On a positive day for the European insurance sector, Generali went up in Piazza Affari, Axa in Paris and Allianz in Frankfurt. Returning to Milan, still in green Unipol with the subsidiary Unipolsai. As far as banks are concerned, Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit, Mediobanca and Banco Bpm closed on the upside, when Banca Mps moved against the trend. Poste Italiane and Telecom Italia also rose. Moncler closed down for the fourth consecutive session after trying to recover ground during the day. Stocks began to be hurt by disappointing Chinese economic data released on Monday 17 July. In the energy sector, Snam Rete Gas is up, while Erg is in the opposite direction. In red Inwit, Prysmian and Iveco Group, on the day the unions announced that they had learned from the company of its intention to seek an investor to take over all or part of the fire-fighting division, which in Italy employs around 180 people at the Brescia site for special vehicles and around 1,000 in Europe. The FTSE IT All Share has risen: among the stocks, Fincantieri is in the light. MSC Group Cruises today celebrated the delivery of Explora I, the vessel marking the official launch of Explora Journeys, the Group’s new luxury travel brand. The investment for the new ship has exceeded 500 million euros. It is the first of four luxury ships to be built by Fincantieri, in an investment plan worth 2.3 billion euros. Luxury still under pressure in Milan: negative sign for Brunello Cucinelli and Salvatore Ferragamo, when the sector in Paris saw another rise for Kering which on Tuesday announced the reorganization with the change at the top for the Gucci brand and on the eve it gained more than 7%. Lvmh was above parity, while Hermes remained further behind (-0.14%).