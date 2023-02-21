Listen to the audio version of the article

Red balance for the European stock exchanges waiting for the reopening of Wall Street, which was closed the day before for holidays. The indices of the Old Continent started weak and widened their losses after the publication of PMI data on European manufacturing activity, which worsened in February, highlighting a contraction in the economy. Meanwhile, investors are also attentive to the evolution of the geopolitical situation, following the visit of the American president, Joe Biden, to Ukraine. Furthermore, the puzzle remains on the future moves of the central banks. Tomorrow, the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve will be released, from which the markets hope to glean indications on the future conduct of monetary policy. Milan, after a subdued start, worsened with a drop of more than 1.5%, while the spread stood at around 190 points and the yield on 10-year government bonds at 4.38%.

Meanwhile, Asian stock exchanges are also losing share, paying the price for the prospect that the US central bank will have to remain on its hawkish path. The MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index ex Japan fell 0.7% to 529.97, hovering around the six-week low of 529.30 touched last week. The index is down nearly 3% this month, after rising 8.6% in January. The Tokyo Stock Exchange concluded trading slightly lower, with the Nikkei down 0.21%.

European manufacturing activity worsens, but services activity improves

European manufacturing activity worsened in February. The flash manufacturing PMI fell to 48.5 from 48.8 in January. However, the manufacturing production index, observes S&P Global, recovered to 50.4 points from 48.9 in January, the highest in nine months. The composite index also improved to 52.3 points (50.3), benefiting from the performance of services (53 from 50.8). «The general comment is that thanks to the better performance of the services sector and the return to growth in manufacturing production, activity growth in the eurozone accelerated in February to the highest value for nine months». Rising demand, a recovery in the supply chain, a reduction in backorders and a pick-up in optimism supported this acceleration. The data, adds the note, describe a first quarter in the Eurozone in an expansion phase, with employment continuing to grow.

Piazza Affari runs Leonardo, Tim and Nexi down

Among the titles of the Ftse Mib, only those of Leonardo – Finmeccanica are saved, a company that remains under scrutiny in a moment of possible escalation of the war in Ukraine. After a positive start, however, the banks reversed course. Banco Bpm also lost share, after the union agreement for 250 new staff exits. Mediobanca is affected by the cut in the opinion of the analysts of an investment bank. Telecom Italia and Saipem are also weak. and the Nexii. In the rest of the list, Unidata suffers a thud of almost 10%, after the placement of 12.4% of the capital was successful.

Euros below 1.07 dollars, gas remains below 50 euros

In the currency market, the euro changed hands at 1.0673 dollars from 1.0686 at yesterday’s close. The single currency is also worth 143.79 yen (from 143.29), while the dollar/yen ratio is at 134.73 (134.09). The price of oil fell, with the April future on WTI down by 0.84% ​​to 76.83 dollars a barrel, while the same delivery on Brent lost 0.79% to 83.41 dollars. The price of natural gas on the TTF platform in Amsterdam fell by 1.1% to 49.3 euros per megawatt hour.