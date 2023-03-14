Basically positive start for the main European indices which start the session above the parity level, after the strong sell-off recorded in yesterday’s session in particular on bank stocks penalized by the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States.

The Euro Stoxx 50 index is currently up fractionally by 0.15%, thus reaching 4,100 points; while in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index starts trading above parity and is currently at 26,200 points.

Frankfurt’s Dax index up 0.33%; while the Spanish Ibex35 rose by 0.10%.

On the main list of Piazza Affari, purchases in particular on Generali Ass (+1.6%), Snam (+1.3%) and Terna (+1.20%).

Conversely, sales still on banks with Bper bank (-1.8%), Banco Bpm (-1.6%). Saipem (-1.2%) and Tenaris (-1.1%) were also weak

On the bond front, the Btp/Bund spread widens towards 194 basis points with an increase of over 2%, with the Italian ten-year yield down to 4.16%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate is down 0.38% to 1.069.

Today the focus of traders will be on US consumer price data for the month of February.