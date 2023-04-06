Home Business European stock markets up, Milan shines: Ftse Mib up +0.80%
Business

European stock markets up, Milan shines: Ftse Mib up +0.80%

by admin
European stock markets up, Milan shines: Ftse Mib up +0.80%

The European stock exchanges they seem to have headed higher after a cautious start to the day. This trend comes in the aftermath of an up-and-down close for Wall Street, where the S&P500 and Nasdaq fell, while the Dow Jones showed an increase. Investors’ eyes are now on the release of new macroeconomic data that could further affect the market.

Among the growing markets, the FTSE MIB of Milan stands out as the European leader with an increase of approximately 0.80% to 7,715.76 points. Followed by the CAC 40 of Paris with +0.19%, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt with +0.30%, and the FTSE 100 of London with +0.69%.

See also  Polls, trust in Mattarella but the Italians are for presidentialism

You may also like

Telephony, inflation empties pockets: increases are coming for...

Low unemployment rate – According to the federal...

Macron sees China’s “important role” in Ukraine conflict

Alfa Romeo Tonale, the version for the USA...

State Administration of Taxation: Implement and improve tax...

Verdi calls for an Easter strike at Galeria...

Assolombarda, Easter eggs against poverty and leukemia

Craft President criticizes the traffic light coalition’s heating...

Gasoline prices are increasing: why, how much and...

Saudi Arabia hikes May crude oil prices for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy