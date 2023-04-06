The European stock exchanges they seem to have headed higher after a cautious start to the day. This trend comes in the aftermath of an up-and-down close for Wall Street, where the S&P500 and Nasdaq fell, while the Dow Jones showed an increase. Investors’ eyes are now on the release of new macroeconomic data that could further affect the market.

Among the growing markets, the FTSE MIB of Milan stands out as the European leader with an increase of approximately 0.80% to 7,715.76 points. Followed by the CAC 40 of Paris with +0.19%, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt with +0.30%, and the FTSE 100 of London with +0.69%.