The summer saw equities regain strength. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 index rose by more than 12% compared to the lows of 5 July. The robust rally over the past seven weeks has been fueled by the resilient corporate earnings season and expectations that the Federal Reserve slows the pace of rate hikes.

Since the beginning of the year, the balance of the Euro Stoxx 50 has remained negative by around 12%.

What to expect now for the remainder of the year? Analysts don’t see much room for further leaps forward. Looking at the extended index Stoxx Europe 600, the latest Bloomberg survey based on the average of 15 analysts’ estimates, sees potential gains of less than 2% with the index closing 2022 at 447 points. The Stoxx Europe 600 would thus close the year down 8%, equal to its own worst annual performance since 2018.

There are those like Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase which reduced the year-end targets for equity in Europe. The Bank of America strategist, Sebastian Raedler, expects that the summer rally will run out and see the Stoxx 600 go back to 390 points at the end of the year, among the most pessimistic following the cut of the target by about 9% in the last month.



“The main prerequisite for a sustained equity market rally is a minimum in the macro cycle and a renewed acceleration of growth momentum – says Raedler – while the expected the decline in economic activity and the looming energy crisis will prevent this ”.

The real possibility of a recession is the main obstacle with economies such as Germany which are unlikely to be able to avoid a contraction in economic activity in the coming quarters.

On the other hand, among the most optimistic about Europe there is JP Morgan who, despite having reduced the year-end target by 3% for the Stoxx 600, believes that the economic outlook is already embedded in the prices and therefore foresees potential a further + 10% for the European benchmark between now and the end of the year, the which implies the possibility of ending 2022 with a practically zero change compared to 2021.