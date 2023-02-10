Weak session in Europe, with all the main indices closing the last session of the week marked by weakness and volatility; in the wake of the indecision shown at the start by the main Wall Street indexes.

The latest speeches by the leading exponents of the central banks weigh on the sentiment of the operators, who confirmed that in all probability interest rates will remain high for the time being in order to cool down the growth in consumer prices.

In Europe, the EuroStoxx50 index is preparing to close the session with a drop of more than 1.2% to 4,196 points; while in Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index, after an upward start, closed the session down by 0.86% at 27,268 points.

Weakness also on the main indices of the Old Continent, with the Frankfurt Dax40 which closes at 15,298 points, down by 1.45%, but also on the Spanish Ibex35 (-1.36%).

Within the main basket of Piazza Affari, the rally achieved by the Iveco Group stands out, registering an increase of 15.9% after the presentation of the 2022 accounts. In this sense, the group closed 2022 with over 14 billion euros in revenues (+13% compared to 2021) and a net profit above 225 million euros.

Oil stocks were also in the spotlight, benefiting from the rise in oil prices (Brent +2% to 86 dollars a barrel). In this sense, Eni gained 2.83%, but also Tenaris (+1.69%) and Enel (+1.3).

Conversely, sales on Finecobank (-4.47%) and Nexi (-3.87%), but also on Amplifon (-3.97%).

On the bond front, the Btp/Bund spread closed the session at 184 basis points with an increase of 1% compared to yesterday’s closing.

Finally, on the forex side, the eur/usd exchange rate is down to 1.067.