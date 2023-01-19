Home Business European stocks fell to expand the German DAX index fell by 1% – yqqlm
The decline in European stocks expanded. The German DAX index fell by 1%, the British FTSE 100 index fell 0.74%, the French CAC40 index fell 0.96%, and the European Stoxx 50 index fell 1.11%.

Editor in charge: Guo Mingyu

