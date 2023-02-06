Negative start in Europe with all the main indices of the Old Continent starting trading and the week dedicated to sales.

The EuroStoxx50 index is currently down by 0.83% at 4,222 points; while in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index starts the session at 26,843 points, down by 0.4% compared to the close on Friday.

Generalized weakness, with the Frankfurt Dax index down by 0.58%, but also on the Spanish Ibex35 (-0.45%) and on the French Cac40 (-0.7%).

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread starts the session up at 177 basis points.

Today’s weakness comes on the heels of positive US labor market data, raising the prospect among traders of more interest rate hikes at least from the Federal Reserve. Also weighing on sentiment are geopolitical tensions between China and the United States after the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon.

Today’s macroeconomic agenda provides for the December reading of the retail sales of the Eurozone countries.