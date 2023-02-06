Home Business European stocks sell-off on Wall Street weakness
Business

European stocks sell-off on Wall Street weakness

by admin
European stocks sell-off on Wall Street weakness

Negative start in Europe with all the main indices of the Old Continent starting trading and the week dedicated to sales.

The EuroStoxx50 index is currently down by 0.83% at 4,222 points; while in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib index starts the session at 26,843 points, down by 0.4% compared to the close on Friday.

Generalized weakness, with the Frankfurt Dax index down by 0.58%, but also on the Spanish Ibex35 (-0.45%) and on the French Cac40 (-0.7%).

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread starts the session up at 177 basis points.

Today’s weakness comes on the heels of positive US labor market data, raising the prospect among traders of more interest rate hikes at least from the Federal Reserve. Also weighing on sentiment are geopolitical tensions between China and the United States after the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon.

Today’s macroeconomic agenda provides for the December reading of the retail sales of the Eurozone countries.

See also  Cashback Autostrade, who is eligible and how it works

You may also like

The shares to buy and sell today in...

Schlein, only 2 votes for Mirafiori. The frost...

Take the embargo on Russian fuels. What happens...

Sante Ropeway welcomes the new controlling shareholder, and...

“In Milan I would have chosen Moratti”. Berlusconi’s...

Some cities adjust the first-home loan interest rate...

Doubts about the Fed tightening and US-China tensions...

Resolution 21 of 02/01/2023 – Procurement program of...

Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Mainland real...

High employment down Wall Street. Low start

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy