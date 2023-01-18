Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges are slightly up in the first part of the day, after the +10% achieved since the beginning of 2023 by the Euro Stoxx 50. Thus the FTSE MIB in Milan, the CAC 40 in Paris, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 of London. On the macroeconomic front, attention is focused on the slowdown in UK inflation in December and on the final Eurostat reading on consumer prices in the Eurozone, while statistics on US producer prices for December and on retail sales are scheduled for the afternoon of the last month of the year.

In Tuesday’s session, the boost came from rumors according to which the ECB could slow down the pace of monetary tightening after a 50 basis point rate hike. For this reason, eyes are focused more than ever on central banks: before the opening of the European markets it was the turn of the Bank of Japan, which decided to leave the ultra-expansionary monetary policy unchanged, with the yen sinking against the dollar, while the decline in yields on the bond market consolidated. Investors anticipated the institution widening its long-term bond yield band further following its surprise decision last month, confirming its willingness to gradually shift accommodative policy between now and the end of the government’s mandate. current governor Kuroda, expiring in early April.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance Loading…

Spotlight on inflation and central banks

In recent weeks (especially in Europe) the fall in gas prices has significantly reduced inflation expectations. The inflation swaps at the end of 2022 estimated that European inflation in one year would have been 4.50%, while currently the estimates have been reduced to 2.43%. This convinced the market, despite the still very “hawkish” rhetoric of the ECB, that the European Central Bank could soon reduce the pace of rate hikes, unlike what it continues to say. Tuesday evening, as mentioned, a half-opening to a change of course has arrived: a Bloomberg agency has in fact indicated – from anonymous sources – that the ECB could actually slow down the pace of rate hikes after the next hike from 50 basis points to February. Much will depend on the inflation data. And precisely on this front, the UK’s national statistics office has announced that inflation in Great Britain has slowed to +10.5% yoy in December 2022 from 10.7% in November.

Flat spread at 180 points, declining 10-year yield

Unchanged trend for the spread between BTPs and Bunds, with the yield on the ten-year benchmark continuing to fall after a one-month low marked on the eve of rumors about a slowdown in the rate hike of the ECB. The yield differential between the ten-year benchmarks of Germany and Italy stands at 180 basis points, the same level as yesterday’s close. The yield on Italian 10-year bonds decreased, indicated at 3.87% from the previous 3.89%.

Tokyo +2.5%, yen sharply down with the BoJ

The Japanese market was the protagonist of the first part of the day with the leap in Tokyo (+2.5% to 26,791.12) and the sharp drop in the yen, which dropped 2% against both the dollar and the euro, after the central bank confirmed the ultra-loose monetary policy, contrary to recent signals to the contrary from the governor. The exchange rate between the dollar and the yen stands at 130.75, the euro/yen at 141.33. Euro/dollar stable at 1.081.