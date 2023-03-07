Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – In the second part of the session, the European stock exchanges continue uncertain about the direction to take, with all attention focused on the discourse ofi Jerome Powell before Congress and on the prospects for American rates. Next week, on March 16, the governing council of the ECB will meet, while on March 22 the Federal Reserve will announce its decisions and on Friday March 10 the key data on the US labor market will arrive: given the signs of strength of the US economy , investors are looking to Powell to understand how long the tight monetary policy will continue and what is the ceiling that rates will reach. Thus the FTSE MIB of Milan, the DAX 40 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the CAC 40 of Paris, the AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 of London travel around parity. Wall Street was also slowwaiting for Powell.

The market is betting that the Fed will raise rates over 5.1% estimated by Fed members in December. «The macro picture is extremely complex to decipher – comments Luigi Nardella of Ceresio Investors – the latest data published in the United States, and in Europe the situation is similar, show much more persistent inflation and an economy much more resilient than expected. Powell in his testimony will underline the need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy, I believe with high rates for a long time rather than with further very aggressive hikes; up 25 basis points in March and maybe another 25 basis points in May before pausing my forecast.

Wall Street flat waiting for Powell

Little moved on Wall Street, waiting for Jerome Powell, who will present the six-monthly report on monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee. Experts expect him to say interest rates will need to rise more than forecasted just a few weeks ago to fight inflation, given the strength of the US economy. Now, traders are betting that the Fed will hike rates beyond the 5.1% estimated by Fed members in December. During the week, several data on the labor market are expected, which will give further indications on the next moves of the US central bank. The next meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, is scheduled for March 21-22. At last month’s meeting, rates were raised by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5%-4.75%, the highest level since 2007; in December and November, rates were raised by 50 and 75 basis points respectively.

In Piazza Affari, eyes on Nexi and Banca Mediolanum

On the Milanese share, eyes focused on Nexi with the title in swing. The group closed 2022 in line with expectations with a +15.1% profit at 693.2 million and +7.1% in revenues at 3.26 billion. Analysts point to better than expected 2023 guidance. Stocks in the banking sector are slowing down, utilities are picking up the pace. Banca Mediolanum runs after the data on February’s record collection. Attention also to Telecom Italia after the offer of Cdp-Macquarie and while Vivendi would be dissatisfied with the offer. Sale Diasorin after the positive opinion of HSBC analysts who have improved the rating from hold to buy, with a target price of 135 euros. Again in the pharmaceutical sector, Jefferies reduced the target price on Recordati from 39 to 37 euros, but confirmed the hold rating.

Spread rises to 183 points, 10-year yield at 4.53%

It moves slightly up for the BTp/Bund spread. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity is indicated in the area of ​​183 basis points, one more than at the closing on Monday 6 March. On the other hand, the yield on the ten-year benchmark BTP decreased slightly to 4.53% from 4.55%.

«The bonds continue to remain at the mercy of the declarations coming from the central bankers – note the analysts of MPS Capital Services – on Monday it was the turn of the Austrian member of the ECB, woodman, which revealed the possibility of a rise in the rate on deposits of 50 basis points for the next four meetings, with a terminal rate which would therefore reach 4.5%”. Although Holzmann is one of the more “hawkish” members of the Institute and this vision is unlikely to be shared by the entire ECB board – the experts say – it is nonetheless indicative of the level of concern about inflation dynamics».