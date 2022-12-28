Home Business European stocks up after the Christmas break
European stocks up after the Christmas break

Positive start for the main indices of the Old Continent which at the moment are all above parity after the Christmas break. The EuroStoxx50 index is currently up by 0.92%, thus reaching 3,852 points, while in Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index starts trading just above the watershed level of 24,000 points, currently up by 0 .75%. Also purchases on the German Dax40 index which is at 14,056 points, up 0.83%; but also on the Spanish Ibex35 with a positive 0.73%.

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread starts trading at 208 basis points, down by 1.22%.

