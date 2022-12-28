Positive start for the main indices of the Old Continent which at the moment are all above parity after the Christmas break. The EuroStoxx50 index is currently up by 0.92%, thus reaching 3,852 points, while in Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index starts trading just above the watershed level of 24,000 points, currently up by 0 .75%. Also purchases on the German Dax40 index which is at 14,056 points, up 0.83%; but also on the Spanish Ibex35 with a positive 0.73%.

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread starts trading at 208 basis points, down by 1.22%.