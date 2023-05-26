European stocks – which index should it be?

13
European stocks have performed well over the past few months, clearly trailing their US counterparts. But what is actually meant by “European securities”? The Euro Stoxx 50? The MSCI Europe? The Stoxx Europe 600? And is that relevant at all?
Currently dominate straight Japanese stocks the headlines. But Europe doesn’t have to hide either – although the stock market momentum has eased somewhat in recent weeks. Since the beginning of October, European securities have clearly outperformed their US counterparts.
