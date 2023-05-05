European taxonomy, strategic compass for green finance

What is the EU taxonomy for and where is it? These are the two questions that will animate the debate of the new appointment, scheduled for Tuesday 9 May (10 am), of the new cycle of meetings “Italia 2023: Persone, Lavoro, Impresa”, the platform for dialogue with the leading exponents of the world of institutions, finance and business, promoted by PwC Italia in collaboration with the Gedi publishing group. “Sustainability and EU rules: implications for businesses” is the title of the talk which will see the participation of Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of the Environment and Energy Security among the guests.

The appointment represents an opportunity to analyze the state of the art of the single classification system of the European Union which will determine which economic and financial activities can be considered sustainable. Brussels’ goal is to create a sort of “compass”, equipped with a universal language, with which companies, financial intermediaries and investors can orient themselves and interact with each other. Europe thus places itself at the forefront of sustainability compared to other countries.

The taxonomy was introduced by EU Regulation 2020/852: the provision is part of the EU’s “Sustainable Finance Strategy” with the aim of directing financial investments towards those economic activities that can seriously contribute to the transition towards a ” carbon-free”. The European Commission has estimated that the achievement of the objectives set in the path towards a more environmentally friendly economy (Agenda 2030) requires annual investments of around 520 billion euros: public resources are not enough, private resources must also be mobilised. The approval process for delegated acts is taking place gradually.

In essence, the taxonomy introduces six climatic and environmental objectives: mitigation and adaptation to climate change, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources; the transition to a circular economy; the prevention and reduction of pollution; the protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems. To be defined as “sustainable from an environmental point of view” an economic activity must satisfy four conditions, ie make a substantial contribution to at least one of the six objectives; not cause significant damage to any of the other five environmental objectives (therefore, respect the principle of “do not significant harm”). And then, respect the minimum guarantees and technical screening criteria established in the taxonomy delegated acts.

At present, the first two environmental objectives – climate change mitigation and adaptation – are under review together with the delegated acts for the other four environmental objectives. The Commission’s aim is to get the new regulation into force before the end of the legislature in 2024.

