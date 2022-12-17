In the month of December in the European Union, the PMI manufacturing index was 47.8 points, an increase compared to the previous 47.1 points. The services PMI, on the other hand, is equal to 49.1 points, an increase compared to the previous 48.5 points and finally the composite is equal to 48.8 points, an increase compared to the previous 47.8 points.

S&P Global observes that “While the further decline in business activity in December signals a strong possibility of a recession, the survey also suggests that any decline will be smaller than thought was likely some month ago”. “The downturn in the manufacturing sector eased particularly markedly in December, led by Germany and linked to a combination of improving supply conditions and easing fears about energy constraints. The malaise in the services sector also eased, thanks in part to signs of abating fears about cost-of-living compression and, in the financial services sector, to fewer concerns about tightening financial conditions. “The outlook for inflation is particularly encouraging: supply chains are improving for the first time since the start of the pandemic and business costs have grown at a markedly reduced pace, which is reflected in lower rates of price increase applied to both goods and services” the analysts continue.

“The downside is that this improvement in inflation is mostly a symptom of falling demand, which has taken away pricing power from many companies and their suppliers, and that the economic environment remains very weak by historical standards. So while the downturn this winter appears to be less sharp than many previously predicted, there remains little evidence of a significant return to growth evident at the end of 2022.