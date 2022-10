In the European Union, the public debt / GDP ratio fell, which at the end of the second quarter stood at 94.2%, compared to 95.2% at the end of the first quarter of 2022. This was announced by Eurostat according to which also in ‘EU ratio decreased from 87.5% to 86.4%. The highest ratios between public debt and GDP at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were recorded in Greece (182.1%), Italy (150.2%), Portugal (123.4%), Spain (116.1%) ).