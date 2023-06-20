European venture capital: Berlin is slipping

This development also has consequences for Berlin. The German capital is the most important European center for venture capital investments after London and Paris. It is the only German city among the world‘s top 15 cities for venture capital. While Berlin was still in ninth place in 2021 with a transaction volume of 9.3 billion euros, the city will probably slip this year. By the end of May, the transaction volume was only 1.4 billion euros, which currently means 13th place together with Tokyo. For comparison: London is currently in third place with 5.4 billion euros. Start-ups in Paris have so far been able to raise 1.9 billion euros.

