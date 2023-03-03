Auto green, towards a new postponement of the ambassadors’ vote

It won’t even be today, barring last minute surprises, D-Day for the electric car in Europe. Member states’ ambassadors were due to vote today on the decision taken by the European Parliament on the ban on the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2035. But from the rumors, a new postponement of the vote on the green car appears increasingly probable.

The vote was actually scheduled for last Wednesday, but Germany’s surprise halt (following those of Italy, Poland and Bulgaria) questioned the entire provision. Community regulations, in fact, provide that in the face of a “no” from four countries with a significant percentage of the population, a “blocking minority” is created capable of blocking the law. And the two extra days would not have convinced Berlin to vote in favor of the decision taken by the European Parliament.

Germany, like Italy on the other hand, it does not contest the strategy towards a zero-emission car, but the ways and times of implementation of the plan. Who asks for a second thought on the march in forced stages towards the electric places, (in addition to the price of the electric car and the economic and social repercussions on work and consumption) also the problem of the shortage of recharging stations. Precisely on this last point Truth&Business wanted to take stock of the situation in Italy. What emerges, behind a positive facade image, is a picture that hides more than one criticality.

Controllers, when the data is alternating current

“Italy on the European podium for the installation of new control units for refueling electric cars”. The news, trumpeted these days by the pro-green media, hides a hoax. Or rather, the data released are true, but without a real comparison with other countries, they create illusions that are the exact opposite of reality. But let’s go in order. According to the latest surveys, in Italy today there are 36,772 top-up points e 19,334 infrastructure (stations or columns) in 14,048 public points.

Compared to the same period of 2021, the increase was by 10,748 top-up pointspari al +41% and even +245% compared to September 2019. All for the 170,000 Bev vehicles in circulation. Percentages that would therefore shape a country convincedly launched towards an electric future, first in terms of dynamism in the EU. Actually the beautiful country remains behind compared to Europe. Not only for the total number, but also for location. The columns installed are almost all in the northern regions plus Lazio and the vast majority of these are located in large cities. Basically, if you move under Rome, filling up becomes a lottery.

Merciless comparison with the EU

To understand the real situation in our country, let’s start with the number of charging stations in Europe updated to all of 2022. The total is close to share 480 thousand: ma 42% of the infrastructure is concentrated in just two countries, the Netherlands and Germany, which as an extension cover less than 10% of the territory of the European Union. The distribution, to put it mildly, is therefore quite a lot uneven, with some states well ahead and others well behind, some close to zero. An example? The Netherlands has 70 times more charging stations than Romania, despite the latter being 7 times larger.

It’s Italy? Here we get to the heart of the problem. Our country has less than half the recharging points of France and Germany, but having fewer electric cars on the road than these two countries, it can paradoxically boast a better car/column ratio: 9.7 (that is, for every 9.7 cars there is a column) against 13 in France and 22 in Germany. Not only, starting from a lower figure, the percentage of new columns installed is also higher than the electricity giants. And so the + 245% compared to the previous twelve months comes out only due to the low number of plants that were already in operation.

But here is the situation of the public charging points in the 27 EU Member States updated throughout 2022:

Netherlands: 111,821

Germania: 87.674

France: 83,317

Italia: 37.186

Spain: 34,380

Sweden: 25,465

Belgium: 24,159

Austria: 22.874

Denmark: 11,055

Portugal: 7,716

Finland: 6.121

Czech Republic: 3,962

Poland: 3,842

Hungary: 3,622

Slovakia: 2,713

Ireland: 2,535

Luxembourg: 2,387

Slovenia: 1.893

Romania: 1.658

Croatia: 1,285

Bulgaria: 1.091

Greece: 1,021

Latvia: 660

Lithuania: 477

Estonia: 300

Cipro: 69

Malta: 13

Half of Italy not very electric

Then there is the problem of the location of the refueling points. In Italy there are currently 36.772 charging points and 19,334 infrastructures (stations or columns). The infrastructures are placed for the 72% on public landwhile for the remainder 28% on private land for public use (e.g. supermarkets or shopping centres).

Il 58% approximately of the charging points are located in the Northern Italyil 22% about in center while only the 20% in the South and in the Islands. There Lombardy con 5,971 points is the Italian region with the most charging stations and alone has the 16% of all points. They follow in order Piedmont and Veneto (with 11% each), Lazio ed Emilia Romagna (with 10% each) and finally the Tuscany (8%). The six Regions altogether cover the 66% of the total points in Italy and continue to grow. And so there are those who see the charging station with a telescope.

Having said this, it should then be emphasized that about the 19% of the infrastructures installed is currently unusable by end users, as it has not been possible to finalize the connection to the electricity grid by the energy distributor or for other authorization reasons.

On the highway

By the end 2023 there will be 100 new stations Equipped with charging stations per electric vehicles on highways Italian. He recently stated this Roberto Tomasimanaging director of Aspi (Autostrade per l’Italia), heard in audition by the joint Environment and Transport commissions of the Chamber, where he presented the investment plan for 21.5 billion euros over the next ten years, 7 of which intended for network maintenance. In more detail, I enter fine 2022 they will be 50 service areas ready with charging points fast-charge, capable of refueling a vehicle in 15-20 minutes, depending on the type of battery. The other 50 stations are expected to be completed in June 2023.

However, it should be remembered that the Budget law 2021 expected the completion of the installations of the motorway columns by June 2021. While from the latest data of Motion-E (which brings together electric car insiders) it emerged that our country is in strong delay on recharging infrastructure also on the motorway network where at the moment there are only 1.2 fast refueling points every 100 kilometres.

Funds released

However, the news that the issue of incentives for private charging stations has finally been resolved is positive. The Prime Ministerial Decree of August 4, 2022 had also introduced a bonus to install electric columns in private homes and condominiums, with discounts up to 80% on the expected expenditure. The incentives they could count on a fund of 40 million euros and they should have left last October, expiring on December 31, 2022. However, the measure it never became operational, lacking the necessary implementing decree, and seriously risking cancellation. However, the Government has remedied in extremis extending the discounts to 2023 and 2024. Practically the incentives can be requested until 31 December 2023 for the first year and then until December 31, 2024 for the second year, subject to exhaustion of available funds. The process now provides for, after the publication in the Official Gazette of the law converting the Milleproroghe decree, the issuing of the usual implementing decree which hopefully will see the light within a few weeks. Then the requests can finally start.

Own the lack of a sufficient network of charging stations (in addition to the price of the cars) is holding back the purchase of electric cars in Italy. In the period between October and December in Italy, registrations of totally green cars fell by 34.2% while in the EU countries they grew by 31.6%. A negative trend that has also been recorded in January with the share of aelectric cars sold which fell below the 3% threshold.

A gap, that of the recharging stations, which has not prevented the European Parliament from reiterating the hard line towards the green. At least until last Wednesday, when the no of Berlin has reshuffled the cards. According to observers, it is difficult to really reach a break but what was supposed to be a simple ratification of a law already adopted is turning into a complex negotiation that sees individual countries and political groupings lined up on opposite sides. And the swirl of meetings in these hours makes it clear that we are dealing with much more than a frond.