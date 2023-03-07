Europeans, Letizia Moratti and Cateno De Luca: the strange alliance

Not even time to archive the heavy one disappointment of the regional elections in Lombardywhat joy Moratti already thinking about trying again, this time the goal is European of next year. The former mayor of Milano would be considering another re-nomination, this time no longer with the Third Pole but alongside the party South calls North Of Cateno DeLucaformer mayor of Messina. The former mayor, machine of consents in Sicilyand the Third Pole candidate for the regional elections in Lombardy – reads the sheet – they talkthey do political courtesies and they think of a future together. The goal is to get to Strasbourg e Bruxelles. Impetuous, unpredictable, pyrotechnic, populist, not surprisingly nicknamed ‘i unleash‘; and especially with a vote package, a little treasure, to be made fruitful. TO Roma the constituent of ‘South calls north’ was staged, the political movement of the former mayor of Messina Cateno De Luca. One that alone, out of the center-left, center-right and 5 Stars, last September he sent two parliamentarians to Romewinning precisely in two Sicilian colleges.

The former mayor of Messina presented his transversal political movement in Rome: it is a vote hunt to overcome it barrage of the 4 percent and get to Bruxelles. A meeting was held in Milan between the leader of the South calls North By Luca and the candidate for the presidency of the Lombardy Region Letizia Moratti. “We appreciate the position by Letizia Moratti with respect to the theme of differentiated autonomy. We have found – says the leader of the South calls North Cateno De Luca – the concreteness and the sobriety of the approach to a theme that is aimed at value all the territory escaping the logic of a clash”. Between De Luca and Moratti there are the first concrete ones evidence of understanding in view of European.

