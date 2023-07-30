Home » Europeans, Pd: Schlein leaders throughout Italy. Either he triumphs or he has to resign
Business

Europeans, Pd: Schlein leaders throughout Italy. Either he triumphs or he has to resign

by admin
Europeans, Pd: Schlein leaders throughout Italy. Either he triumphs or he has to resign

If Schlein really is the leader in all of Italy, it means that he wants to play it all: either he becomes the undisputed leader of the opposition, silencing even internal minorities, or he risks going home

A draft, for now. A draft that is also a political gamble. There is nothing official, but the hypothesis is growing in the Democratic Party that the secretary Elly Schlein to run as leader throughout Italy in the next European elections in June 2024. A choice that many in the party do not like, especially in the area that refers to Stefano Bonaccini and at the Reformist Base of the president of Copasir Lorenzo Guerini. Elly goes straight and many assure that she will want to play the game herself, even if she will later opt to stay in the Italian Parliament and not move to the European one.

Be careful, however, Dem sources explain, because Schlein’s decision could be a dangerous boomerang for her and her leadership. In fact, many bif Dems will also be candidates for the Europeans: Chiara Gribaudo in the North-West, Lucia Annunziata in the Centre, the mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro in the South and Stefano Bonaccini in the North-East district which includes Emilia Romagna. Perhaps even Michele Emiliano, president of Puglia, also in the South.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Geometry EX3 Kung Fu Bull is officially listed on the market with 58,800 sales

You may also like

Occupational pension provision – Rising interest rates are...

Semi-detached house in co-ownership, what rules for the...

Economics in PicturesWanted: Specialists for Germany

Ángela Aguilar’s Surprising Low-Key Lifestyle Leaves U.S. Green...

Services, papers declassified: Andreotti-PLO agreement for Italy “free...

Food delivery, (also) the Turkish startup Getir says...

Mark Zuckerberg 3.0: the odd rise to sober...

“La Piazza” by Affaritaliani.it makes news: summer politics...

Rededication of Churches: – WORLD

Money, vision, zen approach: thus the Geely empire...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy