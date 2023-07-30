Europeans, Pd: Schlein leaders throughout Italy. Either he triumphs or he has to resign

If Schlein really is the leader in all of Italy, it means that he wants to play it all: either he becomes the undisputed leader of the opposition, silencing even internal minorities, or he risks going home

A draft, for now. A draft that is also a political gamble. There is nothing official, but the hypothesis is growing in the Democratic Party that the secretary Elly Schlein to run as leader throughout Italy in the next European elections in June 2024. A choice that many in the party do not like, especially in the area that refers to Stefano Bonaccini and at the Reformist Base of the president of Copasir Lorenzo Guerini. Elly goes straight and many assure that she will want to play the game herself, even if she will later opt to stay in the Italian Parliament and not move to the European one.

Be careful, however, Dem sources explain, because Schlein’s decision could be a dangerous boomerang for her and her leadership. In fact, many bif Dems will also be candidates for the Europeans: Chiara Gribaudo in the North-West, Lucia Annunziata in the Centre, the mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro in the South and Stefano Bonaccini in the North-East district which includes Emilia Romagna. Perhaps even Michele Emiliano, president of Puglia, also in the South.

