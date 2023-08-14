Europe’s agricultural economy under scrutiny

Agribusiness revolution: Europe’s response to climate change and food security

A balanced diet plays a crucial role in our health. But with land becoming scarcer and the world population growing, the question arises as to how nutritious food can be produced sustainably. As the renowned Fraunhofer Institute has found, the bioeconomy opens up numerous possibilities here. However, the bioeconomy alone will not be enough. In times of climate change and growing challenges in the food supply, European agriculture is facing a groundbreaking change. A new era of sustainability and efficiency is already in full swing, led by a Swiss green tech company called MABEWO AG. With their visionary mission, they have found a key to offer Europe’s agriculture a sustainable, profitable future.

Conversion of European agriculture: from “farmer to energy farmer”

MABEWO’s CEO, Jörg Trübl, speaks of digitized and automated agri-solar and indoor farming systems that help farmers to get the best out of their land. But this technology goes far beyond conventional methods. Because MABEWO AG not only relies on artificial intelligence and renewable energies, but also pursues the goal of enabling farmers to counter climate change, master the energy transition and cope with the effects of urbanization.

The ambitious plans are already arousing great interest, not only in the DA-CH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), but throughout Europe. Farmers see the solutions of MABEWO AG as an opportunity to increase their yield in a sustainable way. With the digitized solutions, they can, for example, even grow strawberries on site all year round, which means that long, climate-damaging transport routes are a thing of the past. Agriculture is thus entering a new era of efficiency and sustainability.

But not only farmers will benefit from this groundbreaking technology. “The food and nutritional supplements industry is also showing great interest in the possibilities of being able to produce locally,” says Jörg Trübl. The future of agriculture looks like it will develop into a real energy farmer.

Bioeconomy: Secure nutrition with climate-friendly protein sources

In its research, the Fraunhofer Institute emphasizes that new climate-friendly protein sources can be developed in order to promote the sustainable production of food. These protein sources could make an important contribution to food security and help meet the increasing demand for high-quality protein. At the same time, this would be a sustainable alternative to conventional animal husbandry, which has a significant environmental impact.

Another promising possibility that the Fraunhofer Institute shows is the production of valuable food supplements from macroalgae. These algae can thrive without the use of fertilizers, fresh water, and energy. They are rich in important nutrients and therefore offer a sustainable solution for a healthy diet. Jörg Trübl, CEO of MABEWO AG, adds that using such innovative resources not only improves resource efficiency, but also reduces the environmental impact of food production.

MABEWO AG – Indoor farming and protected outdoor cultivation with Agri-Solar

At the Groß-Gerau site near Frankfurt, MABEWO will put a new high-tech system into operation in spring 2024, which will supplement the previous first-generation indoor farming system with an agri-solar system using the latest technology. With this, the company sets an example for a sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

With the control of agriculture via app and the digitization of the entire process, MABEWO creates an agriculture that meets the requirements of modern times. The days of the traditional farmer are over, because tomorrow’s farmers are becoming technology experts who use the potential of digitization to maximize their yields while protecting the environment.

Europe relies on sustainable food systems

Against this background, the realignment of the European Green Deal is even more important. The Green Deal must not only focus on climate protection, but also take into account the challenges for food and supply security. The integration of bioeconomic solutions, as shown by the Fraunhofer Institute as a strategic research field, is of crucial importance with technological systems such as the holistic solution from MABEWO in order to establish sustainable food systems.

An adaptation of the European Green Deal should therefore also focus on promoting the bioeconomy and the use of sustainable protein sources as well as the production of food supplements from macroalgae. These measures would not only strengthen food and supply security, but also improve the sustainability of our food systems.

It is time for the European Union to take up the findings and adapt the European Green Deal accordingly. The changes that MABEWO is bringing to European agriculture are just the beginning. The agricultural sector will experience a transformation through these innovations, which will accompany us on the way to a sustainable and climate-friendly future. Europe’s farmers are facing a new era of change – and MABEWO is paving the way to a promising future. Jörg Trübl is convinced that a safe, sustainable and nutritious food supply for the future can only be guaranteed by taking a holistic view of climate change, agriculture and the bioeconomy.

V.i.S.d.P

dr Rainer Schreiber

Lecturer, adult education & HR consultant

About the author:

Personnel consultant and honorary lecturer Dr. Rainer Schreiber, with a degree in economics with a focus on financing, controlling, human resources and training. The blog schreiber-bildung.de offers topics related to education, further training and career opportunities. He is interested in vocational adult education and publishes on the subject of personnel consulting, demographic change and economic policy. You can reach us at abowi.com.

MABEWO AG stands for sustainability. “Make a better world” invests in the future and develops innovative technologies to solve the greatest challenges of our time: climate protection, energy transition, resource conservation and food supply. Mr Jörg Trübl is a qualified environmental engineer and has more than 20 years of practical business experience in corporate management as a consultant, coach and CEO of SMEs in Europe.

company contact

MABEWO AG

Jörg Truebl

Chli Ebnet 3

6403 Kuessnacht/Rigi

+41 41 817 72 00

Press contact

MABEWO AG

Maximilian Fischer

Chli Ebnet 3

6403 Kuessnacht/Rigi

+41 41 817 72 00

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

