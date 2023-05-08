Europe’s plastic waste problem

“Every European leaves behind an average of three kilograms of plastic waste every month. The OECD predicts that by 2060 it could even be nine a month.” This is what this research by Investigate Europe says.

Actually, the European Union wants to recycle plastic. Basically, plastic is a material that can be easily recycled. But in fact, as this research by Investigate Europe has brought to light, only around 40 percent of the plastic used in the EU is recycled. The rest is either exported to countries outside the EU or incinerated within the EU. In addition, a significant part of the plastic waste ends up in the oceans.

The research is rich in facts and describes the “disposal routes” of plastic waste. It also shows why the recycling intended politically by the EU does not work in practice. Among other things, this has to do with the fact that privately operated waste incineration plants conclude long-term contracts with municipalities in which the municipalities have to commit themselves to delivering minimum waste quantities so that the waste incineration plants also pay off for the private operators.

The research makes it clear that the solution to this problem – which, according to experts, will increase significantly in the next few years because the consumption of plastic is increasing exponentially – is complex, but also urgent. The problem can hardly be solved without clever political regulation. Whether it will come to that – one can certainly develop doubts.

In addition to the German language variant, this search is also available in English, Italian and French.