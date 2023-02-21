Real GDP grew in all but three regions in 2021. As reported by Eurostat, in 2021, changes in real GDP in individual EU regions range from -2.4% in the Province of Walloon Brabant (Belgium) to +16.7% in Notio Aigaio (Greece) compared to 2020. Real GDP increased in all but three EU regions: Prov. Walloon Brabant (Belgium), Mayotte (-0.7%; France) and Tyrol (-0.2%; Austria).

The regions with the highest GDP volume growth after the Notio Aigaio region in Greece were the Southern Region of Ireland (+16.3%) and Jadranska Hrvatska in Croatia (+16.0%). Ireland recorded the highest increase in the level of real GDP from its pre-pandemic level in 2019.

The COVID-19 crisis has had a strong impact on all regions, affecting social and economic indicators in 2020. The growth rates of GDP volume in 2021 are, in many cases, inversely proportional to the declines in GDP in 2020.

When comparing volume levels of GDP in 2021 with the pre-COVID year, 2019, the three regions with the largest increases are all in Ireland: Southern (+28.4%), Eastern and Midland (+15, 4%) and Northern and Western (+14.1%). 79 regions recorded a higher level of GDP volume in 2021 than in 2019.