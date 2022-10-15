In August, the trade balance of the European Union marks a decrease of 50.9 points from the previous 34 billion euros. This was announced by Eurostat, according to which the surge in energy prices continues to weigh on the general conditions of trade in the euro area, which in August recorded a record trade deficit of over 50 billion euros (not seasonally adjusted). Exports of goods to the rest of the world increased by 24.0% compared to a year ago, reaching 231.1 billion euros, but imports from the rest of the world increased by 53.6% in the same period, reaching the 282.1 billion euros.