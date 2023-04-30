Eurovita, a solution still far away but the data on redemptions is shaking the system

A solution for Eurovita is still far away

There is no date for a new meeting yet. And right now there isn’t even one imminent solution of the Eurovita crisis. The proposal of large insurance groups it doesn’t seem to convince everyone at the table. I am circa 20 between insurance companies, policy placing banks and regulators. And in the different sides there is no shortage of i I distinguish.

Collection alert

To change the scenario between the meeting skipped at the last moment last April 20 and the next call could be the data on collection of life policies in February. The month in which (the 6th) the Redemption block decided by IVASS. Redemptions in February amounted to 7 billion euros. The net balance was in the red for 1.6 billion and it’s the first time the collection has gone negative since 2012.

Data alarmingwhile considering the return of investors towards Btp and deposit accounts thanks to the rise in interest rates. Impossible not to tie them to the affair of the company controlled by Cinven background and his 353 thousand savers left with the policies frozen by the stop of theIvass.

The division into five pieces

The proposal put forward by the insurance companies (Generali, Intesa Vita, Unipol, Poste Vita and Allianz) provides for a capital injection of 500 million and the unpacking of Eurovita in five parts equal which would be absorbed by each operator. Banks that have placed Eurovita products are asked to guarantee the policies sold by its own networks. Taking over customers who want to leave the products.

The contacts

Solution not welcome to placers, also for related risks for a total value of the policies of 15.3 billion. Hence the decision to blow up the meeting convened at the Mef last April 20. Even in the event of an acceptance of this proposal, it is explained, they remain then execution problems all to solve. The unpacking of assets into five parts, for example, may not be obvious. Also due to the presence in the Eurovita portfolio of a number of illiquid assets, structured funds and high risk bonds.

These days, despite the spring long weekends, they continued the contacts between the various subjects involved in the search for a shared solution. Which at the moment though it doesn’t seem affordable. There is time until June 30th.