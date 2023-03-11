Moody’s: banks could compensate customers

Indemnify customers who have underwritten the policies Eurovita or inject capital to secure the company’s bailout. These are two of the scenarios that open up for small and medium-sized Italian banks, distribution partner of Eurovita. To write it in the report is the agency Moody’saccording to which the banking partners of the insurance company commissioned by theIvass may “decide to partially indemnify their customers” who have signed up i insurance products. Another option, according to Moody’s, could be to provide capital for the rescue of the company.

The “system” save hypothesis

Eurovita has just under 400 thousand customers. His policies were mainly distributed through 60 chords with banks, for a total of approx 2500 branches. After the receivership, at the end of January, IVASS has blocked redemptions of policies issued by the company until next March 31. At the moment the hypothesis of a “system” bailout proposed by Ivass itself does not seem to take off. Last February 22nd Eurovita has received an injection of funds for 100 million by the majority shareholder, the British fund Cinwen. The fund also completely devalued the stake in Eurovita and wrote off others 120 million loan, for a total cost of approx 500 million of Euro.

Monitor risks

Moody’s recalls how in Italy the distribution of life insurance products takes place mainly through the banking channel which usually does not have its own company but is based on joint ventures. The Eurovita case, the agency’s analysts explain, demonstrates that for the banks “monitor risks operational and capital levels of their partners is important from a perspective of governance“e you”reputational risks“.