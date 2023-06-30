Eurovita, green light to rescue. Redemptions blocked until October 31st

Green light to rescue Eurovita

Green light to the system bailout for Eurovita. The announcement comes in the late afternoon of Friday 30 June, a few hours after the expiry of the extraordinary administration of the company. The operation secures i 353,000 customers and 15 billion in assets of the company. The ransoms, specifies a note from IVASS, remain blocked until October 31st. The extension, explains Ivass, is necessary to allow for the orderly transfer of the policies.

The stew

The agreement involves 5 insurance companies and 25 banks who had placed the company’s products. “The Eurovita policies – writes IVASS – will be transferred to one new entity in the process of being incorporated by the five companies”. The placing banks will take charge of the redemption requests of their customers, bringing their policies to maturity.

The credit line

As part of the agreement, a credit line will be activated from over a billion by a pool of institutions to assist smaller banks. The old Eurovita (and Eurovita Holding) should end in compulsory administrative liquidation, with inside 160 million bonds convertibles in circulation. The bonds are held by institutional investors, such as Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, Gic. A part – about 50 million – are in the hands of small Italian banks.

The hypothesis of false accounting

Redemptions of Eurovita policies have been blocked since last February 6, after the company was commissioned by IVASS for non-compliance with capital requirements.

The prosecutor of Milan opened a file on the Eurovita case, based on the findings made by IVASS at the end of the last inspection (July 2022). The alleged crime, according to what has been learned, is the false accounting.