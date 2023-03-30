Extraordinary administration for Eurovita, redemptions still blocked

Eurovita goes into extraordinary administration. Ivass made it known, adding that the Redemption block is extended until June 30, 2023. IVASS has nominated Alessandro Santoliquido commissioner for the extraordinary management of Eurovita and Eurovita Holding. The supervisory committees of both companies are composed of Antonio Blandini(president) Sandro Panizza e Monica Biccari.

System solution

According to what was reconstructed, theobjective for these three months of further blocking of redemptions is to secure the company. In recent days, ageneral understanding to inject at least 300 million capital again. To participate in a number of banks e insurance companiesin what has been termed an intervention “of system” directed byIvass e you Bank of Italy. Among the participants, Intesa Sanpaolo would take the lead among the banks. While generalsinitially unwilling to participate, would have retraced her steps.

The confirmation of Santoliquido

IVASS has ordered the commissioner of Eurovita at the end of January and imposed a freeze on redemptions on February 6th. Alessandro Santoliquido had been appointed commissioner and the deadline for the commissionership was set for tomorrow, 31 March. The company controlled by the Cinven fund has 353 thousand customers from the asset through 15.3 billion related to beyond 400 mila policies issued. Eurovita was born from the aggregation of a series of life companies acquired by Cinven in Italy: Ergo Previdenza, Eurovita and Pramerica.

The IVASS inspection

IVASS, at the end of an inspection, had already requested in the first part of 2022 a capital strengthening. The shareholder Cinwen however, he preferred to look for a buyer and do not proceed to a capital increase. Open negotiations – most recently with Jc Flowerformer owner of Eurovita – have not, however, brought any results.

Investments

Among the problems encountered by the insurance industry regulator, a Solvency II ratio (the main indicator of capital solidity of an insurance company) significantly below average Italian in the sector. According to what was possible to reconstruct, the inspection also revealed a series of problems in the investment portfolio. Including investments in funds of private equity. As of 2021, the company had initiated a portfolio change by divesting part of the Btp inmates. The sharp rise in interest rates has further deteriorated the Solvency of the company, until the descent below the minimum required by law and the decision to commission it.

The loss for Cinven

The bottom Cinwen in February he injected into the company 100 million as a non-repayable capital loan. By adding this sum, the fund had to write down 500 million between equity and loans granted to Eurovita. In the 2021 budget – approved however only in February 2023 – of Flavia Holcothe holding company that controls the insurance group, has led to zero the value of the investment and fully written down another loan of 100 million done to the company.