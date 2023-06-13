Eurovita, own funds and Solvency overestimated for years before the rate hike

Eurovita, own funds overestimated for years

Eurolife would have overstated own funds and Solvency communicated to regulators well before the rise in interest rates caused capital requirements to fall below the legal minimums. During the inspection on Eurovita which began at the end of 2021 and ended in the first part of 2022, IVASS noted “in recent years, an overestimation of own funds and a incorrect determination of the capital requirement”. That is, a calculation of the Solvency II by the untruthful company. I am a part of the conclusions of the inspection report of IVASS del July 7, 2022. The conclusions are reported in Ministerial Decree who decided the extraordinary administration of the company, viewed by Truth&Business.

The plan rejected by IVASS

In November 2022 then Eurovita holding presented a recovery plan, rejected by IVASS. According to the authority, the plan “was found to lack concrete elements and of realistic bases necessary to continuously re-establish the level of eligible own funds or to reduce the risk profile”. In the meantime, however, between December and January, i rate hikes brought the company’s Solvency II below the required minimum (100%). Finally the January 26th last Cinven, the investment fund that controls the company, reiterated its opinion unavailability to strengthen the capital. Leaving the commissioner and the consequent blocking of redemptions as the only option.

Cimbri (Unipol): story channeled positively

In the meantime, the work of banks and insurance companies to save the children continues 353 thousand customers of Eurovita. The story “seems to me favorably channeled in the last few hours”. As Charles Cimbrinumber one of the Unipol group involved in the operation to solve the problem of the company for which he is profiled a stew. With the involvement of five major insurance companies Italian companies and the guarantee of the placing banks.

According to Cimbri, “there is absolutely no systemic risk for the financial sector connected to Eurovita” states Cimbri connected from New York with the Fabi congress. It is a small company, he adds, to which “400 thousand people they have recklessly entrusted with their savings. The role of the banks that have offered their customers to invest in Eurovita funding, explains Cimbri, is that of discourage redemptions. Once the system solution with the stew has been implemented and therefore there will be no more risks for the savings invested in Eurovita.

The crux of lending to small banks

In the Eurovita affair, Cimbri adds, “the theme is i 9 billion reserves which have the guarantee of the capital or a minimum return and here it is necessary, given the situation of Eurovita which has a securities portfolio which today is detrimental to the sudden increase in rates, which the banks that have distributed these products do their part“.

Cimbri adds that if the banks were not involved “with opportune forms of financing” against the ransoms would be themselves “that they would bring their customers to redeem the policies. Cimbri adds that over a third of this portfolio “is represented by investors over 500 thousand euros, therefore with significant savings endowments and with a certain financial competence” and this risk must therefore go to the placing banks.

On the negotiating table, the sources consulted explain, however, there remains one regulatory issue linked to the liquidity advances that the major banks should make to the smaller banks to “cover” the redemptions of their customers. The request of the institutions is that these loans do not impact – or have a minimal impact – on their provisions. Banks must present a proposal on this point to the regulator, who will then be responsible for it approve or reject it.