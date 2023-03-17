For Eurovita bailout of banks or extraordinary administration

They are concentrated in the richest regions of the Northern Italy the bank branches that sold the policies Eurovita to their customers. Beyond 60 banks and promoter networksfrom small Bcc to large groups like Phinecus e Fideuram, which thanks to the rich commissions have placed the policies for years. And which could now be called upon to rescue the company commissioned by theIvass. On the other hand, the alternative to bailout, according to what has been reconstructed, is extraordinary administration. A measure that would have no precedents in the history of Italian insurance, also in light of the numbers of Eurovita: 353 thousand customers e 15.3 billion in assets under management.

Where the policies were sold

Read also: Eurovita, the numbers are scary: that’s why a solution is needed

As of 2020, the company’s products were distributed through 667 agencies in Veneto519 in Emilia Romagna233 in Piedmont e 207 in Tuscany. A smaller number in Lombardy, 124. Where, however, Eurovita could count on 28 agencies and brokers. Widespread presence of the sales network also in Friuli (124 bank branches and 2 agencies) and in Trentino Alto Adige (73 branches and 2 agencies). In the Center-South stands out the Sicily with 135 branches and 8 agencies, followed by Lazio with 68 branches and 12 agencies.

And from which banks and promoter networks

The large networks of consultants are those of Fineco, Credem, Fideuram (Intesa Sanpaolo), IwBank, Banca Euromobiliare, Bnl (Bnp Paribas), Widiba (mps). Among the smaller networks, the South Tyrolean savings bankthe Bcc del Veneto and of Tuscany through their respective insurance companies. And a number of savings banks and popular banks such as CariCento, CariVolterra, Popolare di Puglia and Basilicata.

Customer complaints

The leverage to convince the institutions involved in “system” intervention is that of reputational risks. Already highlighted by a report by Moody’s. Some of the banks involved have declared their willingness to “protect” their customers. Even with cash advances to deal with the Redemption block policies for specific needs. But a Truth&Business reports have arrived from savers on the difficulty of obtaining information and the delay in communications.

And some cases in which the promises were not followed up concrete actions. Among these, a retired couple with a 1 million euro policy, who asked their bank for a cash advance for a property renovation. Against the release of a guarantee, as well as on the frozen policy, also on the property itself. Request to which, however, the bank has answered in the negative.

Retrocession commissions

And yet, it was precisely the distribution networks that for years took advantage of the aggressive commercial policy of Eurovita. According to a detailed investigation published by Citywirethe company had retrocession commissions which for some products reached almost 80% of the total commissions linked to the policy.

The findings of IVASS

A theme that of relegations that was also paid attention to byIvass. Which in the inspections he found as against high commissions demoted to the networks the company still had a Solvency II ratio significantly lower than the industry average. The latest public data (end of 2021) indicates for Eurovita the Solvency II ratio al 134%. Against an average of the sector in Italy al 230%.

Reports: dlqf.whistlelink.com