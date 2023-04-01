Santoliquido confirms the system solution for Eurovita

Eurovita’s activity continues “regularly”. While the extraordinary administrator Alessandro Santoliquido hopes that “we can arrive in quick times to a solution, today sketched, which can better protect all the subjects involved”. Thanks to the “effective collaboration of institutionsof the insurance market and some distribution banks“. Important step, the latter, because it is the first official confirmation of the “system” solution being studied for the safety of the company.

Three months time

With extraordinary administration, the Redemption block has been extended until June 30th. Three months to give substance to the “solution” to date only “sketched”. Currently, directed by Ivass and Bank of Italy, the maximum availability was collected from some of the banks that distributed the Eurovita products. And also of Italian post. Among the insurance companies, generals – who had initially opposed a firm “no” – would have given the willingness to evaluate participation in a system table. Overall, it would be about recapitalizing the company for at least 300 million.

The pledge on investments

Il central node however, that of the ransoms remains. The hypothesis under study would provide for the concession of credit lines by the banks to the company, guaranteed by 15.3 billion of investments of Eurovita. Customer redemptions would thus not impact the income statement, which would not have to record the capital losses that the company’s portfolio currently registers compared to market prices as a result of the rate hike. Capital losses that would instead emerge in the event of transfer of securities against ransom demands.

Recover trust

However, to work, the mechanism needs a confidence recovery by customers. In case of large ransom demands in fact one protection network structured in this way may not be sufficient, it is noted in financial circles. For this reason, the “system” solution, it is explained, must come first reassure customers and avoid the ransom race of the policy. Hypothesis to date to date anything but remote. Meanwhile, the company and the authorities have gained others three months of time.