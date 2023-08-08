Eurovita, Santoliquido towards the exit: he will lead the newco of the bailout

Listen to the audio version of the article

Alessandro Santoliquido will resign from the role of extraordinary commissioner of Eurovita in the next few hours. The manager, according to Radiocor, will be appointed general manager of Cronos, the newco created by Allianz, Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Poste Vita, Unipol to take over the policies of Eurovita (about 350 thousand customers) and make it definitively safe. The five companies, committed together with Ivass and the institutions to ensure that the rescue proceeds on time and in the manner…

