Eurovita, saved the customers will pay the bondholders

Eurovita bondholders stay out of the bailout

In the end, they could be the only ones to lose out on the Eurovita crisis. The holders of subordinate bonds of the company. The rescue “system” announced on June 30 protection i 353 thousand customers of the company controlled by the fund Cinwen. But leave out the god holders 160 million bonds, which are not included in the bailout agreement. The bonds will remain in the “old” company destined for the forced liquidation. The holders of the three issues (all subject to: 5 and 40 million issued in 2015 e 115 million issued in 2020) will therefore be reimbursed on the basis of what will be recovered from the sale of the assets. At the moment, it is explained, it is not possible to make an estimate of how much bond holders will be able to recover.

The gic fund

This is not about savers. The main holder of Eurovita bonds is the Singapore sovereign wealth fund, Gicwhich has approx 700 billion dollars of assets. Among other things, Gic also has a belly 110 million bonds Eurolife. Following a series of Italian banks, from Raiffeisen at the Popular in Puglia and Basilicata until Sarah Insurance. At the moment, the securities have frozen their coupon payments. Last time the last February 10thwhen it was announced that due to the commissioner imposed by IVASS Eurovita would postpone the payment of the coupon (the 6,75%) scroll bond yes 115 million which will expire in 2030. In December 2022, before the receivership, the payment of the coupon had been postponed (6%) also for the bond from 40 million.

What will remain in the company in liquidation

As part of the bailout deal, the company’s policies, customers and other assets will be transferred to a newco. The shareholders of the newco will be Unipol, Generali, Intesa Vita, Poste Vita and Allianz. The five companies will subsequently divide the customers, probably merging them for distributing banks. Redemptions remain blocked until October 31st. It is not clear which assets will remain in the company in liquidation, which can therefore be used to repay creditors including bondholders.

