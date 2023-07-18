Eurovita, table at Ivass. Forward with the rescue plan

During the meeting held on 14 July, IVASS illustrated to the consumer associations the content of the agreement reached on 30 June, for which the insurance companies Unipol, Generali, Allianz, IntesaSanPaoloVita and PosteVita will acquire the entire portfolio of Eurovita policies, thus safeguarding the positions of policyholders. The rescue operation, with the help of the distributors, envisages that the agreement be promptly translated into binding contracts – by the end of July – and then subsequently arrive at the establishment of a company, a newco, owned by the aforementioned companies, which will take over the Eurovita policy portfolio.

Once the new company has been set up, the block on redemptions, currently until 31 October, will be lifted. IVASS, however, prudently trusts that the operation can be concluded early on that date and all the interested parties are working hard in this direction. The associations Adiconsum, Adoc, Cittadinanzattiva, Codacons, Confconsumatori, Federconsumatori, Movimento Difesa del Cittadino, Udicon, who participated in the meeting, noted how the Eurovita affair had seen the authority of the Supervisory Authority confirmed, whose intervention made it possible to reach a rapid solution, as well as the effectiveness of the sector’s regulatory system, demonstrating on the one hand a mature market, which has been able to seize the opportunity to demonstrate its reliability and, on the other, the sense of responsibility of policyholders and consumer associations, who collaborated with the authorities and prevented harmful alarmism from being generated among citizens.

The opportunity of the meeting was taken to reiterate the need to set up a guarantee fund to allow for a more rapid definition of critical issues, should similar cases recur, thus allowing a prompt safeguard of the policyholders. On July 18, the associations will meet Commissioner Alessandro Santoliquido and will put forward the consumer requests.

