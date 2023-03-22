Eurovita’s bet on high-risk interest rates and funds

They are in the Eurovita portfolio complex tools and at high risk ended up in the crosshairs ofIvass. While on interest rates the company expected a portfolio reaction exactly contradicts to what actually happened. At least according to what the company declared in 2020the rate hike that followed should have had a positive impact on the Solvency II ratio of the insurance group. In a 2020 investor presentation and related to the acquisition of PramericaEurovita declared a Solvency II ratio of 148% as at 30 September 2019. Which rose to 159% with the integration of Pramerica. Much lower than the average of Italian companies, although higher than the regulatory minimums.

Sensitivity to interest rates

The same presentation explains that a further reduction in rates by half a percentage point would have led to a worsening of the Solvency II ratio al 111%. Raising rates by one point would instead improved the indicatoruntil the 189%. At the date of the document, the reference rate of the Bce he was at zero already for four years while the increases started last summer, up to 3,5% current.

The improvement of Solvency II ratio when interest rates increased, it was exactly the opposite of what would have happened two years later, leading to IVASS’s decision to place the company under receivership. We’ve asked the company for comment, but have yet to hear back.

illiquid securities

The inspection conducted by IVASS in 2022 however, it also brought to light other problems. Among these, thehigh exposure of the company towards alternative investment funds, illiquid securities and high yield bonds. Some of these investments are defined by IVASS, in its inspection, as “particularly complex”. At the end of 2021, the last budget available, Eurovita declared investments in private assets funds (mostly debt) for 823 million, equal to 4.4% of the company’s total investments. With commitments (not yet invested) for more 130 million.

Fewer BTPs, more securities at risk

The decision to increase exposure to “alternative instruments”, reads the financial statements, was taken during 2021 as part of the choice of “mitigate exposure to the main sources of volatility in the portfolio”. That is, Italian government bonds. The reduction of the exposure on Btp has involved the search for assets with higher yields to “better meet the minimum guaranteed rates of return present in the separate management“.

At the same date, the sum of alternative investments and Ucits funds was equal to 12% of the overall class C portfolio of the company. The Italian government bonds in portfolio were 2.8 billion of nominal value, for a fair value of 3.6 billion.

Company forecasts

In the financial statements, Eurovita also declares that it has carried out a sensitivity analysis on investments in “complex” funds that have been targeted by IVASS. And that even in a particularly unfavorable scenario “the Solvency ratio at the close of the financial year” would be maintained above the minimum values established by law.