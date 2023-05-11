Eurovita, the companies confirm their commitment but there is no agreement with the banks

Insurance companies and placing banks still divided on the Eurovita

Insurance companies reaffirm their commitment to a solution “system” to the crisis Eurovita. But on the support of placing banks there is still no definite picture. On Wednesday, during a meeting with the supervisory authorities, representatives of Generali, Unipol, Allianz, Intesa Vita and Poste Vita confirmed their willingness to split into five parts the commissioned company. Steps forward, it is explained, would have been made in recent weeks also on the asset allocation among the five companies.

The perplexities of the placers

The support of the is more complicated banking system. Or rather of the networks they have placed the products Eurolife. In April, the breakdown of negotiations in the past weeks. With the representatives of the institutes they had canceled at the last moment participation in a meeting convened at the Mef. In fact, the scheme presented by the companies envisaged a commitment on the part of the placers to take over the policy to bring it to maturity, against the ransom request submitted by a customer. A risk considered too high by the networks of distributors, also for budgetary reasons.

Among the institutes that have placed Eurovita products include Fideuram (Intesa Sanpaolo group), Fineco, Sparkasse and a series of mutual banks especially in the North-East, in Piedmont and in Tuscany.

The risk to the system

To find a solution there is time until June 30, when the deadline will expire receivership decided by IVASS. Certainly, in the regulators as in the insurance companies there is the perception of the systemic risk of this affair. Eurovita has sold over 400,000 policies to 353,000 saversfor a total of 15.3 billion in assets. According to ANIA data, in March the surrenders of the life sector were equal to 119% of the premiums. A movement only partly driven by the increase in interest rates, which leads savings towards products with higher yields.

Cinven losses

In the latest monthly bulletin, Bank of Italy explains that the lack of recapitalization of the company by the Cinven background. Against a decidedly deteriorated Solvency II. Cinven then injected 100 million in the company, but in total the fund that made the investment, Fifth Cinven Fundlost approx 500 million between the write-down of the stake, the cancellation of a loan and the 100 million injected in February.

The Fifth Cinven Fund has six sub-funds, totaling approximately 6.5 billion in assets. It is not clear in which sector the stake in Eurovita was located. But for those who invested in the fund, the failure to recapitalize the company was certainly not a deal breaker.