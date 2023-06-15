Home » Eurovita, the five “white knights” will form a new company. So you try to speed up the rescue
Business

Eurovita, the five “white knights” will form a new company. So you try to speed up the rescue

by admin
Eurovita, the five “white knights” will form a new company. So you try to speed up the rescue

The Eurovita case is getting closer to the solution. But not the one proposed so far. To resolve the liquidity crisis of the insurance company, which has been a receiver since February, the five major insurance players that are expected to share customers and policies will form a Newco together. In short: a bridging solution. In other words Poste Vita, Intesa Vita, Generali, Unipol and Allianz they have not yet managed to agree on how to “cook the stew” and, in order not to extend the time beyond the customers’ tolerance limit, they will create a brand new company.

See also  Wall Street: futures up slightly. Occidental Petroleum and Target: watch out for accounts, dividends and outlook

You may also like

The Unified Patent Court is under way

Will there be another rate cut? – Wall...

Resolution 20 of 06/12/2023 – Authorization to spend...

Peugeot 408 leasing: This is the best offer

Cinecittà World aims to grow with the history...

National Bureau of Statistics: Since the beginning of...

Audi boss Markus Duesmann is aiming for higher...

Chad: moving forward with the project for the...

Payrails used this pitch deck to attract large...

Paola Ferrari: “De Benedetti-Silvio? The honor of arms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy