Eurovita, the five “white knights” will form a new company. So you try to speed up the rescue

The Eurovita case is getting closer to the solution. But not the one proposed so far. To resolve the liquidity crisis of the insurance company, which has been a receiver since February, the five major insurance players that are expected to share customers and policies will form a Newco together. In short: a bridging solution. In other words Poste Vita, Intesa Vita, Generali, Unipol and Allianz they have not yet managed to agree on how to “cook the stew” and, in order not to extend the time beyond the customers’ tolerance limit, they will create a brand new company.